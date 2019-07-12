Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Leon Abell. View Sign Service Information Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197 Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Leon Abell, 75, passed away on July 10, 2019 at his residence after an illness.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Frank and Mabel Lyons Abell; one sister, Geraldine Sheets; and two brothers-in-law, Ford Sheets and Irvin Wiggs; two sisters-in-law, Linda Abell and Elsie Abell.

Survivors include: six brothers, Howard Abell of Louisville, Frank Abell of Elizabethtown, Sammy (Joyce) Abell of Calvary, Johnny (Wanda) Abell of Finley, Davy Abell of Calvary, and Randell Abell of Lebanon; five sisters, Carol Abell of Campbellsville, Doris Wiggs of Louisville, Kathy Hawthorne (Ed) of Greensburg, Janice Newton (Allen) of Campbellsville, and Martha Ruley (Joe) of Bardstown; a very special niece and nephew, Kevin and Kim Abell; and several other nieces and nephews along with a host of other friends and relatives.

Family request visitation after 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Our Lady Of Fatima Church.

Pallbearers are Kevin Abell, Scott Abell, Bruce Abell, Eddie Sheets, Lucas Newton, and Mitch Wiggs.

Honorary pallbearers are his brothers.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

