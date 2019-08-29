Glyn "LawnMower Man" Abston, 69, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019 in Louisville after and illness.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, Donald Abston, George Abston, Robert Abston, and James Abston; two sisters, Imogene Garrett and Joann Buckman; and one grandchild, Eli James Stevenson.

Survivors include: his wife, Geneva Marie Abston; two daughters, Glynette (Chad) Bennett of Texas and Angela Marie Abston of Lebanon; two sons, Glyn Wayne Abston of Lebanon and Walter Lee (Kara) Abston of Georgia; one sister, Patty (Jerry) Pinkston of East Texas; one brother, John (Paula) Abston of Green County; three grandchildren, Josh Blake Stevenson, Madison Ramirez Abston, and Natalia Lee Asia Abston; and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.

The family is requesting visitation after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

