Glyn "LawnMower Man" Abston

Service Information
Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-2197
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
Obituary
Glyn "LawnMower Man" Abston, 69, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019 in Louisville after and illness.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, Donald Abston, George Abston, Robert Abston, and James Abston; two sisters, Imogene Garrett and Joann Buckman; and one grandchild, Eli James Stevenson.
Survivors include: his wife, Geneva Marie Abston; two daughters, Glynette (Chad) Bennett of Texas and Angela Marie Abston of Lebanon; two sons, Glyn Wayne Abston of Lebanon and Walter Lee (Kara) Abston of Georgia; one sister, Patty (Jerry) Pinkston of East Texas; one brother, John (Paula) Abston of Green County; three grandchildren, Josh Blake Stevenson, Madison Ramirez Abston, and Natalia Lee Asia Abston; and a host of other friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.
The family is requesting visitation after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019
