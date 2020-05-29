Gregory Michael "Greg" Elder, 59, Loretto, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

He was born March 30, 1961 in Marion County. He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company and a member of Saint Charles Catholic Church. He was a beloved husband, loving called "pops" and "papaw" and loved by everyone.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Hubert Martin and Frances Estelle Canary Elder; and two sisters, Blanche Thomas and infant Edna Mae Elder.

Survivors include: his wife of 38 years, Carlotta Ballard Elder; three sons and one daughter, Jonathan Elder (Maya) of Phoenix, Oregon, Jeremy Elder (Jennifer) of Lebanon, Stephanie Fowler (Justin) of Loretto, and Adam Elder (Andrea) of Boynton Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jasmine, Christian, Jade, Jordan "Snaps", Sophie, Emma, Peyton, Olivia, and Audrey; nine siblings, David "Sonny" Elder of Rock Castle, California, Grace White of Nazareth, Jerry Elder (Sadie) of Raywick, Philip Elder (Judy) of Springfield, Kathy Wimpsett of Nazareth, Margie Blandford of St. Francis, Martha Jean Harris (Layne) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mitchell Elder (Ann) of Mt. Washington, and Martin Elder of Holy Cross.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Charles Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David Naylor will officiate.

Pallbearers are his sons and Justin Fowler, Mitchell Elder, Andrew Lee, Kevin Leake, Jade Elder, and Jordan Fowler.

*Floral gifts may arrive before 2 p.m. Sunday for the private visitation. No food or drink may be sent or shared at the funeral home at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is in charge of arrangements.



