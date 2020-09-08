Hollis Hancock, 88, passed away on Monday Sept. 7, 2020 after an illness.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, George Henry and Lorena (Dolly) Hancock; one grandson, Brandon Price; one brother, George Hancock Jr.; and three sisters, Lois Wade, Ina May Allen, and Blestia "Bomer"Dixon.

Survivors include: his wife, Minnie Hancock of Bradfordsville; one son, Ricky Hancock of Campbellsville; stepdaughter, Letitia (Hal) Hallmark of Bradfordsville; stepson, Nevin (Sherri) Price of Campbellsville; five grandchildren, Teri Hallmark, Jessica Benningfield, Cole Price, Alex Price, and Jim Cook; five great-grandchildren; a very special niece, Gloria Cave; and a very special nephew, Keith Allen.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Bro Alvin Wren will officiate.

The family requests visitation after 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.

Pallbearers are Hal Hallmark, Jason Benningfield, Jacob Benningfield, Keith Allen, Cole Price, and Alex Price.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store