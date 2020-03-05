Howard Allen "Diddle" Mattingly, 72, Lebanon, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Taylor Regional Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1947 in Bradfordsville. Mattingly was retired from the Marion County Road Department.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph Bernard Mattingly and Evelyn Smothers Mattingly; and three brothers, Joe Mattingly, Jerry Mattingly, and David Mattingly.
Survivors include: his wife, Chery Thompson Mattingly of Lebanon; son, Matt Mattingly of Lebanon; brother, Dexter Mattingly of Junction City; four sisters, Brenda Cockran of Liberty, Ruby Colvin of Campbellsville, Sheila Mattingly of Bradfordsville, and Jean (Bill) Elliott of Indiana; and three grandchildren, Ivy Mattingly, Gaze Mattingly, and Ariyanna Mattingly.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery. Rev. John Simpson officiated.
Active pallbearers were Nicky Thompson, Joe Wilkerson, Rodney Hays, Casey Hague, Ryder Hague, and Eugene Cochran.
Honorary pallbearers were Joey Wethington, Nick Thompson, Dan Thompson, Billy Martin Osbourne, Al Atwood, Neil Miles, Larry McCauley, Bobby Joe Clarkson, and Ervin Gribbins.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020