Howard Michael "Mike" Farris, 71, Lebanon, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1948 in Marion County. Farris was a farmer and a United States Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by: his father, William Howard Farris; and brother, Sam Farris.
Survivors include: his wife, Wanda Holt Farris of Lebanon; mother, Dorothy Jean Farris of Lebanon; son, Jason (Hillary) Farris of Hawaii; two daughters, Michelle Farris (Bren Buckman) of Lebanon and Melissa (Jason) Brown of Loretto; brother, Mark (Debbie) Farris of Lebanon; two sisters, Joy (Rick) McCubbin of Bowling Green and Susan (Todd) Hood of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Joey) Walker, Shelby Farris, Clayton (Stefi) Farris, Emma Farris, and Elizah Brown; and five great-grandchildren, Holten Walker, Elodie Walker, Elizabeth Farris, Braelyn Walker, and Gabe Walker.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral service was held for immediate family followed by a private interment service. Although an unfortunate situation, it is the family's hope that all will understand this necessity.
Pallbearers were Cole Hafley, Peyton Thomas, David Buckman, Joey Walker, Jim Woford, and Jason Brown.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020