Ida Louise Huffman, 77, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Hank Huffman; one stepdaughter, Lori Cox; one grandchild, Alicia Brown; two great - great grandchildren, Kailor Nicole Mattingly and Eli Jack Mattingly; four brothers, James Allen, Cleophaus Allen, Paul Allen, and Raymond Allen; and two sisters, Marlene Allen and Nona Allen.
Survivors include: two daughters, Gina (Bill) Mattingly of Lebanon and Rose (Rob) Collins of West Virginia; one stepdaughter, Patty Huffman of Ohio; one son, Jack (Melissa) Harvey of Bardstown; two brothers, Danny (Janice) Allen of West Virginia and Hassell Allen of Ohio; 14 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and a very special friend and caregiver, Patty Hafley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday Feb, 29, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery. Bro. Joey Carrigan will officiate.
The family request visitation after 11 a.m. Saturday at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020