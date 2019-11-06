Ida Mae Tynes, 76, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Frank and Roxie Anderson; two sons, Nathan "Luke" Demone Harris and Danny Anderson; one sister, Betty Denton; and three brothers, Charles, Robert, and James Anderson.
Survivors include: one daughter, Stacy Burch; three sons, Todd Anderson, John Anderson, and Carl Harris; one sister, Alice Payne of Louisville; five grandchildren, Eric Washington, Danny Anderson, Arnez Anderson, Kiava Harris, and Skyla Graves; two great-grandchildren, Ayrika Washington and Isaiah Harris.
Family request visitors after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery. Elder Michael Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers are Charles Porter, Charles Burch, David Hazelwood, Rob Jefferies, Tyrone Porter, and Michael Johnson Jr.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019