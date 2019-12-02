Imogene Spalding Hancock, 89, Mt. Washington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1930, in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Blayne Hancock; parents; Sam B. and Maggie Spalding; two daughters, Cheryl Blayne Hancock and Debbie Jo Worrall; and two sisters, Lois Wilson and Eunice Reynolds.
Survivors include: her daughter, Beth Renee Adkisson (Charles); four grandchildren, Thomas Blayne Scott, Rebecca Jo Costisick, Charles Richard Adkisson III, and Samuel Cole Adkisson; three great-grandchildren, Elijah Yirdaw Scott, Noah Yamiral Scott, and Alexandria Scott Costisick.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery, Bradfordsville. Rev. Alvin Wren officiated.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Pallbearers were Rick Adkisson, Chip Adkisson, Cole Adkisson, Thomas Scott, Troy Costisick, and Mike Reynolds.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019