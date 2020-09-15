Irene Mary George Raterman, 85, passed away peacefully at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville on Sept. 10, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born in Louisville on Jan. 13, 1935 to Nonie A. and Hyleme S. George Sr. Irene received her Bachelor of Science Degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky. She was an accountant at Eskew and Greshman and later Deming Malone Livesay and Ostroff. Irene was a lifelong member of the former St. Barnabas Catholic Church until it's closing and a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was an avid UK Wildcat fan. Her family and friends will remember Irene as a sweet, kind woman with a gentle soul.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her loving husband, Jerome (Jerry) T. Raterman; her brothers, Dr. Salem M. George Sr. and Donald J. George Sr.; brother-in-law, Mark E Gormley Sr.; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Rowe.

Survivors include: her siblings, Jo Ann Gormley of Versailles, Dr. Anthony George (Judy) of Anchorage, Hyleme S. George Jr. (Peg) of Fishers, Indiana, and Debbie Mathews (John) of Bardstown; sisters-in-law, Eva George of Lebanon, Margaret George of Lebanon, and Jane Orr of Glenview, Illinois; three stepsons, Jerome R. Raterman (KerryAnne) of Sydney, Australia, Dr. Stephen J. Raterman (Helen) of Tampa, Florida, and Daniel P. Raterman (Carmen) of Tampa, Florida; eight step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, and many cousins.

A private funeral will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The funeral services will be live-streamed on the Highland Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. Sept. 19.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Baptist Rehab and Palliative Care units. A special thanks also to Hosparus of Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

Highland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store