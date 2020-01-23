Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Borders Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Borders Sr., 81, died Dec. 28, 2019, at the Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, following a brief illness.

He was born and raised in Lebanon. He was the son of Roy and Leonora (Elder) Borders, and was the 10th of 11 children. He lived in many places during his life, finally retiring in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2000.

After graduating from Saint Augustine High School in 1956, he did a stint in the Army before attending Western Kentucky University, graduating in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in history. He met his wife, Brenda Hubbard, in Lebanon, and they were married in 1962 at Saint Augustine Catholic Church.

Upon graduation from Western Kentucky University he taught history at Fort Myers Senior High School, Florida. After one year of teaching, he moved into a sales position with Sinclair Oil before earning his real estate license, and ultimately moving into the construction industry. His long career in construction included onsite supervision of the building of hospitals in a variety of cities across the United States.

In retirement he enjoyed working crossword puzzles and cooking. Family was very important to him and cherished sharing moments with Brenda, his sons, and especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include: his wife of 57 years, Brenda (Hubbard) Borders; his sons, James (Janet) Borders Jr. of Eldersburg, Maryland, Matthew Borders of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Anthony (Lori) Borders of Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren, Emily Hall, Owen Borders, Quinn Borders, and Kylie Borders; two brothers, Harry Borders of Versailles and Terry Borders of Indianapolis, Indiana; and many close friends.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020

