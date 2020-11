James Allen Wiser, 66, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.

He was born Feb. 2, 1954 in Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by: his father, James Wesley Wiser; two sons, Jason Allen Wiser and Wesley Earnest Wiser; and sister, Diane Renee Wiser.

Survivors include: his mother, Mary Wiser; daughters, Amanda Bird and Stacy (Ben) Hyatt; brothers, Jimmy (Marie) Wiser, David (Vicky) Wiser, Russ (Bonnie) Wiser, and Terry Wiser; sisters, Donna (Tom) Bradshaw and Michelle Wiser (Vance Ellis); grandchildren, "Donna doo" Bird, and Mercedes "Booger Bear" Bird, Cassie Hyatt, Aaron Hyatt, and Joseph Hyatt; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Wiser, Russ Wiser, David Wiser, Jimmy Dale Wiser, Luke Bradshaw, Daniel Wiser, Jan Raley, and Jeff Thomas.

Honorary pallbearers were Tom Bradshaw, Bobby Rakes, Terry Wiser, Billy Catlidge, and Kenny Charles.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



