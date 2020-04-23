Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Anthony "Tony" Ball. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Anthony "Tony" Ball, 62, San Jose, California, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Aug. 19, 1957 and was raised in New Haven. He graduated from Nelson County High School in 1975. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years. He then began work as a hydraulic engineer for Lockheed Martin Corp. (Aerospace). He worked there for just over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Mary Louise Walker Ball and Cyril Francis Ball; and his brothers, David Leo Ball and John Christopher "Otis" Ball.

Survivors include: his daughter, Elise Ball of Vallejo, California; son and daughter-in-law, Cy and Jordan Ball; granddaughter, Josephine Ball of Sacramento, California; his brothers, Cy Ball (Laurie) of Denver, Colorado, Larry Ball (Pam) of New Haven, Mark Ball (Nancy) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Chuck Ball (Pam) of Boston; his sisters, Michelle Clark of Lebanon, Linda Willett (Paul) of Jeffersontown, Marian Anne Kremer (Stuart) of Bardstown, Sarah Norton (Don) of Littleton, Colorado, and Virginia Hudson (Tim) of Bloomington, Indiana; and a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and long-time co-workers and friends from around the world.

