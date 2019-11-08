Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 View Map Visitation 7:00 AM - 9:15 AM Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Rose Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

James Anthony "Tony" Medley, 74, of Loretto Road, Springfield, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his residence.

Born Oct. 28, 1944, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Joseph Medley, April 21, 1976, and Nannie Rose Hamilton Medley, Jan. 18, 2001; three brothers, Charles Michael Medley, Feb. 20, 1970, John A. Medley, June 19, 1980, and Joseph Timothy Medley, Oct. 2, 2005; two sisters, Susan Medley, Dec. 2, 1946 and Jo Ann Medley, Feb. 17, 1957.

He was an assemblyman and chief union steward at General Electric Company in Louisville for 32 years, was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church where he was a eucharist minister, lector, choir member and a server on the berevement committee; he was a 3rd degree member of Council 4270 Knights of Columbus in Springfield, was on the Right to Life Committee and he and his wife Sue were awarded a Volunteers of the Year Award at the Right to Life Banquet.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Smith Medley; two daughters, Sherri (Patrick) Grigsby of Mt. Washington and Terri (Doug) Thomas of Lebanon; a son, Troy (Susan) Medley of Crestwood; two sisters, Imelda Mudd of Springfield and Harriett (Jimmy) Bradshaw of Louisville; brother, Glen (Sandy) Medley; nine grandchildren, Brooke, Laken and Charles Grigsby, Hannah, Lily, Morgan and Mary Medley and Tori and Ellie Thomas Cox.

Funeral mass was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. and Deacon Donnie Coulter officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rob, Joe Lee, Chad, John Michael and Glen Medley, Richard Mudd, Tracy and Shawn Bradshaw.

Honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren.

Visitation was held Sunday and Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, where a prayer service was held Sunday.

Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

