James Clayton Bradshaw, 78, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

He was born on May 9, 1941, in Marion County. Bradshaw worked for many years and retired from General Electric.

He was preceded in death by: first wife, Teresa Marie Lee Bradshaw; parents, William Kelly Bradshaw, Sr. and Callista McCauley Bradshaw; three sisters, Verna Caldwell, Phyllis Likins, and Maxine Nalley; and two brothers, Andrew W. Bradshaw and Kelly Bradshaw, Jr.

Survivors include: two daughters, Kimberly Ann "Kim" Bradshaw Coyle of Lexington and Stephanie Lynn Bradshaw of Louisville; three grandchildren, Jonathan T. (Meghan) Coyle, Morgan Lee Coyle, and Abby McCain Coyle, all of Lexington; one great-granddaughter, Mara May Coyle of Lexington; two brothers, Robert Gene Bradshaw of Loretto and Joseph Phillip Bradshaw of Lebanon; seven sisters, Norita Thompson, Janice Thompson, both of Loretto, Rosemary Leake of Mt. Washington, Wanda Culver of Bardstown, Darnell Hardin of Springfield, Callista F. Wilson of Louisville, and Judy Bland of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Dorothy May Bradshaw of Lebanon; five brothers-in-law, Donnie Thompson of Loretto, Gerald D. "Jerry" Hardin, Pat Bland, both of Lebanon, Paul Likins of Lawrenceburg, and Billy Joe Nalley of Loretto.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in Holy Name of Mary Church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark Coyle, Bryan Thompson, Jonathan Coyle, Troy Bradshaw, Tony Likins, and Brent Bland.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.