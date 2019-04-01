Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Donald "Donnie" Russell. View Sign

James Donald "Donnie" Russell, 77, Bardstown, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Signature Healthcare at Colonial Rehab and Wellness Center.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1941 in Lebanon. He was a self-employed truck driver in the air freight industry, an avid UofL fan, member of Elk Lodge and Moose Lodge, and of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Bernard and Mary Helen Russell; three brothers, Bernard, Herbert, and Tommy Russell; and three sisters, Karen Jean Russell, Diane Mattingly, and Linda Hayes.

Survivors include: his daughter, Lori (Stuart) Thomas of Bardstown; three sons, Kerry Russell of Lebanon, Kevin (Sandy) Russell of Bardstown, and Kris (Missy) Russell of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Amanda Cox, Michael and Christopher Thomas, Ally, Lizzy, and Topher Russell; three great-grandchildren, Kavan and Olivia Cox, and Oakley Thomas; brother, Carl (Theresa) Russell of Bardstown; three sisters, Sandy (Rafe) Spalding, and Janice (Andy) Gribbins both of Lebanon, and Patty (Billie) Edelen of Loretto; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Charles Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David Naylor will officiate.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Barlow Funeral Home, Bardstown. A prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.

Bardstown , KY 40004

502-348-2844 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019

