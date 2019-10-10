James Douglas "Jim" Scott Sr, 74, Louisville, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was an Army veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company in Louisville and was a member of the American Legion Post 49 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: a son, Patrick Allen Scott; his parents, Thomas and Flossie Burress Scott; and two sisters, Alberta Lewis and Joyce Ann Scott.
Survivors include: a son, James Douglas "Doug" (Theresa) Scott Jr. of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Zachary Thomas Scott and Morgan Elizabeth Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial in Highview Church Cemetery. Bro. Bob Mueller will officiate.
Visitation will begin after 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at bennett-bertram.com
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019