1/1
James Edward Dellinger
1958 - 2020
James Edward Dellinger, 61, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Kindred Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1958 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Dellinger was a United States Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Ralph Eugene Dellinger and Marjorie Roberta Lowe Dellinger.
Survivors include: wife, Alice Brady of Lebanon; two stepsons, Joey and James Brady of Lebanon; two sisters, Kathy Jo Gauszka of Westland, Michigan and Beulah Marie Scott of Livonia, Michigan; and several step-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
