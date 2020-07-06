James Edward "Jimmy" Medley, 76, Loretto, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He was born Nov. 14, 1943 in Marion County. Jimmy spent his career as a carpenter in and around Marion County. He was known for his quality work. He was a lifetime member of the Loretto Sportsman's Club. In his retirement, he joined the Marion County Sheriff's Department in the Court Security Division.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Ed Medley; his mother, Leola Medley Mattingly; stepfather, Henry Mattingly; brothers, Darryl Medley and Robert Leo Medley; his beloved son, Eddie Medley; father-in-law, George Evans; stepbrother, Billy Mattingly; and stepsisters, Betty Lou Brady, Ruth Ann Sapp, Jeanette Hughes, Eleanora Wade, and Jane Nalley.

Survivors include: his wife, Burma Medley; daughter, Syrena Washington; son, Jeffrey Medley; stepdaughter, Kathy Braden; grandchildren, Kelsi Calhoun, Kiara and Donovan Washington, Christine and Jeffrey Medley; step-grandchildren, Michael, Mathew and Christopher Smith; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl, Leo, Charles Wayne, Sammy, and Tommy Medley; sisters, Carmel Cecil, Beverly Sims, Martha Mattingly, Mary Cambron, Kathy Graves, Jeanie Edelen, and Fran Craven; stepsisters, Eunice Luckett and Rosie Mattingly; mother-in-law, Kathryn Evans; in-laws, George Ann Burton, Bill Evans, and Glen Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Jimmy's favorite pastime was the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish. He was known to pester his sisters and nieces. No family gathering went by without a finger in the ear or a poke in the side. With a family of this size we can truly say he will be missed by each and every one.

Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Saint Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.

Public visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Loretto Sportsman's Club.

Pallbearers are Cory Medley, Donovan Medley, Steve Ballard, Carl Medley, Leo Medley, Charles Wayne Medley, Sammy Medley, Tommy Medley, and David Cambron.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing, and social distancing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

