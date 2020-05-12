James Ernest Riley, 41, Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on July 30, 1978 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: maternal grandparents, Shelby Jean Riley and Gaither W. Riley; paternal grandparents, Ella Mae Sallee and John Henry Sallee; and special friend, Tyler Hamilton.
Survivors include: mother, Wanda Riley of Lebanon; father, Ernest Sallee (Lisa Nalley) of Lebanon; son, James Michael Riley of Lebanon; sister, Elizabeth "Nicole" Riggs (Glenn) of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews, Jasmine, Arabella, Amelia, Taylor, and Bethany Riggs.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service was held for immediate family followed by a private burial. Elder Michael Johnson and Rev. Terry Furmon officiated.
Pallbearers were James Riggs, Brian Knopp, G.P. Riggs, Robert Tedd Spalding, Jordon Green, Patrick Whitlock, Jim Hartley, Susie Riley, and Greg Riley.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 20, 2020