He was born in Danville on March 4, 1947 to the late James Harlan Gorley Sr. and Winifred Grace Cornish and was the husband of 51 years to Valerie Anne Webster Gorley.

James was a United States Navy veteran and a member of Sycamore Church of Christ where he was the former minister for several years. He enjoyed meeting and talking to new people and was frequently adopting shelter dogs and taking in strays. His favorite dog, who survives him, is Sam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: a brother, Steven Dean Gorley.

In addition to his wife, Valerie, James is survived by: four children, Jim (Krista) Gorley, Brian Patrick Gorley, Megan Elizabeth Gorley Van Hoose, and Matthew Timothy (Autumn) Gorley; 10 grandchildren, Merica, Max, and Matilda Gorley, Samuel Harlan Gorley, Katherine King, Gabriel Van Hoose, Zara Jordan Van Hoose, Ella, Emma, and Elijah Gorley; and siblings, Debbie (Benny) McCarty and Rusty (Nancy) Gorley.

The funeral service was private and burial in Elder Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Sycamore Church of Christ of Danville Boyle County Humane Society.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 27, 2020

