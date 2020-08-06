James Otis Raley Jr., 75, Bradfordsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at his daughter's residence after a long illness.
He was born March 27, 1945 in Lebanon. Jimmie lived a full life and experienced many things. He helped build a family home, was an Army vet, and owned horses. He enjoyed his CB radio equipment, shooting guns, western antiques, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and watching western movies. He was an extremely hard and dedicated worker and spent much of his adult life at Canton Cooperage. He loved his children and family fiercely. He was a devout Catholic who loved the Lord and is in His presence today. We will miss our Daddy and Papa and will grieve his loss until we are reunited in Heaven, which is only possible by our redeeming relationship with the Lord Jesus.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, James Otis Raley Sr. and Mary Effie Raley; daughter, Barbie Lynnette Raley; and grandson, Christopher Lucas "Luke" Mattingly.
Survivors include: his son, Mickey (fiancé Angie) Cooley of Elizabethtown; daughters, Lisa (Scott) Layton of Bradfordsville, Cindy (Michael Wayne) Clarkson of Bradfordsville, and Jamie (Erin) Bohannon of Elizabethtown; sister, Mary Florence Crawford of Lexington; grandchildren, Derrick Mattingly, Jeremy Mattingly, Rhianna Clemons, Wyatt Mullens, Ethan Giles, Madison Layton, Tiffany Clarkson, Michael Kyle Clarkson, Darian Smothers, Cassie Raley, Jacob Bohannon, Eli Bohannon, Jacee Mattingly, and Alexis Mattingly; nieces, Shannon and Tracy Cheatham; and great-nephew, Jayden.
Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with interment in the church cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
.
Pallbearers are Tracy Cheatham, Shannon Cheatham, Jeremy Mattingly, Ethan Giles, Eli Bohannon, and Michael Kyle Clarkson.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry Cambron, Sid Coulter, Theresa Coulter, Eddie Deep, Tootle Mattingly, Donnie Garrett, and George Cheatham.
Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.