James Patrick 'Pat' Maupin Sr., 74, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Spring View Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1945 in Marion County. Maupin was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by: daughter, Mary Marcella Maupin; parents, William Albert and Mary Lucy Mattingly Maupin; five brothers, William Albert Maupin, Joseph Clarence Maupin, Paul Maupin, Louis Bertrand Maupin, and Charles Robert Maupin; and sister, Edna Mae Maupin.
Survivors include: his wife, Helen Ann Mattingly Maupin of Lebanon; two sons, James Patrick (Paula) Maupin Jr. and Joseph Randall Maupin, both of Lebanon; daughter, Patricia Ann (John Paul) Cecil of St. Francis; four grandchildren, Lexi Maupin, Abby Maupin, Allison Maupin, and Brandon Maupin; great-grandson, Rhett Ashcraft; brother, Richard Maupin of New Palestine, Indiana; and two sisters, Margaret Fowler and Veronica Hagan, both of Louisville.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Maupin, Randy Maupin, Brandon Maupin, Todd Maupin, Tommy Cox, and Gerard Mattingly.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019