Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ray "Jim" Young. View Sign Service Information Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St Murfreesboro , TN 37130 (615)-893-2422 Send Flowers Obituary

James Ray "Jim" Young, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

He was a native of Marion County, and the son of the late Sylvester Young and Ruth Mae Young. James was a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

James attended Sycamore Church of Christ. He graduated from Forkland High School and then served 21 years in the United States Air Force. After serving in the military he was a business owner in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for 45 years. He loved God, his family and country. He was always willing to help people out and genuinely cared for everyone he met. He made friends everywhere he went. People loved his stories, humor, and the way he made everyone feel important.

He was preceded in death by: his wife of 62 years, Nora Mildred Young; brothers, William Paul Young, Melvin Lee Young, and Thomas Owen Young.

Survivors include: his sons, James Ronald "Ron" (Teresa) Young of Pace, Florida and Gregory Young of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Linda Young (Rick) Wiggins of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Robert James "RJ" Darr, Erica Bishop, Ronda Freeman, and Jamie (Evan) Mingle; and great-grandchildren, Jonathan Freeman, Aiden Bishop, and Emery Bishop.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Walden Funeral Home, Perryville. James Ray "Jim" Young, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.He was a native of Marion County, and the son of the late Sylvester Young and Ruth Mae Young. James was a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.James attended Sycamore Church of Christ. He graduated from Forkland High School and then served 21 years in the United States Air Force. After serving in the military he was a business owner in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for 45 years. He loved God, his family and country. He was always willing to help people out and genuinely cared for everyone he met. He made friends everywhere he went. People loved his stories, humor, and the way he made everyone feel important.He was preceded in death by: his wife of 62 years, Nora Mildred Young; brothers, William Paul Young, Melvin Lee Young, and Thomas Owen Young.Survivors include: his sons, James Ronald "Ron" (Teresa) Young of Pace, Florida and Gregory Young of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Linda Young (Rick) Wiggins of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Robert James "RJ" Darr, Erica Bishop, Ronda Freeman, and Jamie (Evan) Mingle; and great-grandchildren, Jonathan Freeman, Aiden Bishop, and Emery Bishop.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Walden Funeral Home, Perryville. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close