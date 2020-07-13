1/1
James Ray "Jim" Young
James Ray "Jim" Young, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was a native of Marion County, and the son of the late Sylvester Young and Ruth Mae Young. James was a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by: his wife of 62 years, Nora Mildred Young; brothers, William Paul Young, Melvin Lee Young, and Thomas Owen Young. 
Survivors include: his sons, James Ronald "Ron" (Teresa) Young of Pace, Florida; Gregory Young of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Linda Young (Rick) Wiggins of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Robert James "RJ" Darr, Erica Bishop, Ronda Freeman, and Jamie (Evan) Mingle; great- grandchildren, Jonathan Freeman, Aiden Bishop, and Emery Bishop.
James attended Sycamore Church of Christ. He graduated from Forkland High School and then served 21 years in the United States Air Force. After serving in the military he was a business owner in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for 45 years. He loved God, his family and country. He was always willing to help people and genuinely cared for everyone he met. He made friends everywhere he went. People loved his stories, humor and his kindness to all.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Perryville. Ken Barker will officiate.
Walden Funeral Home, Perryville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
