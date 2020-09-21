My heart goes out to with Sherri, Meredith, Ben & John! James & I went to Lebanon High School! Was a great guy, I remember he made a Laser( I hope I’m saying this right) he succeed at that entry, like he succeeded in so many things! I was a senior(Elizabeth Smith was in my class) when he was a sophomore. But I remember him well! You could never asked for a better person! A true friend indeed. When we both completed High School & went our separate ways, but I never forgot James! I’m so very sorry, I know James is looking down on his entire family, saying to himself, you’ll go on with life, as I will be watching you’ll all the time! Saying “ I Love You’ll so much”. You’ll have my prayer & thoughts!

Bill Harmon

Friend