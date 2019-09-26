James Richard "Jimmy" Thomas Sr., 72, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1947 in Lebanon. Thomas was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and a retired employee of General Electric.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Charlotte Faye Albertson Thomas; parents, Elbert Thomas and Mary Theresa Bickett Thomas; and brother, William Thomas.
Survivors include: his son, Jim (Sharon) Thomas of Lebanon; daughter, Jenny (Gary) Bartley of Lebanon; two brothers, J.B. (Bernadine) Thomas and Randall Thomas, both of Lebanon; sister, Judy (Jeff) Reynolds of Bardstown; and five grandchildren, Ella Thomas, Addison Thomas, Trey Thomas, Mackenzie Bartley, and Sydney Bartley.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Larry Thomas, Kevin Thomas, David Thomas, Brian Thomas, Kenny Thomas, and Jeff Reynolds/
Honorary pallbearers were Paul Hardesty, Stevie Hughes, Benny Lee, Aline Wicker, Leo O'Daniel, Eleonor Thomas, and Hammy Spalding.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019