James Richard "Jimmy" Thomas Sr. (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-3187
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Old Liberty Cemetery
Obituary
James Richard "Jimmy" Thomas Sr., 72, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1947 in Lebanon. Thomas was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and a retired employee of General Electric.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Charlotte Faye Albertson Thomas; parents, Elbert Thomas and Mary Theresa Bickett Thomas; and brother, William Thomas.
Survivors include: his son, Jim (Sharon) Thomas of Lebanon; daughter, Jenny (Gary) Bartley of Lebanon; two brothers, J.B. (Bernadine) Thomas and Randall Thomas, both of Lebanon; sister, Judy (Jeff) Reynolds of Bardstown; and five grandchildren, Ella Thomas, Addison Thomas, Trey Thomas, Mackenzie Bartley, and Sydney Bartley.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Larry Thomas, Kevin Thomas, David Thomas, Brian Thomas, Kenny Thomas, and Jeff Reynolds/
Honorary pallbearers were Paul Hardesty, Stevie Hughes, Benny Lee, Aline Wicker, Leo O'Daniel, Eleonor Thomas, and Hammy Spalding.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019
