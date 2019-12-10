James Robert Arnold, 90, Springfield, passed away at 4:01 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home after an illness.
A native of Washington County, he was born on Aug. 15, 1929, to the late James Emmett "Jimmie" and Edith Russell Arnold. He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Margaret Shewmaker Arnold on Aug. 15, 2011; a sister, Jeanie Beckum on May 12, 2019; and two brothers, Russell Arnold on Sept.21, 1979 and Howard Neal "Dick" Arnold on May 25, 2017.
Survivors include: a son, Bobby Arnold (Robin); a daughter, Janice Tingle (David); two grandchildren, Brian Mattingly (Shannon) and Bobby Joe Mattingly (Amanda); four great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Anna Kate, Emma Grace and Noah Mattingly, all of Springfield; three sisters, Ruth Hays of Springfield, Barbara Riley (Amos) of Lebanon, and Donna Carpenter (Bobby) of Perryville; and a special friend, Martha "Marty" Pendleton of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Kyle Yankey, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiated.
Pallbearers were Brian Mattingly, Bobby Joe Mattingly, James Pinkston, Jim Wyland, Joe Hays, and Jimmie Devine.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery or Hosparus.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019