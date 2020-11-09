James Robert "Jim Bob" Moore, 95, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.

He was born Sept. 10, 1925 in Marion County and married his wife, Janet Farmer, on Aug. 14, 1948. Jim Bob was inducted into the U.S. Army on April 27, 1945 during World War II. He was promoted to Sergeant as Military Policeman and served with the 761st Military Police Battalion at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He was honorably discharged Nov. 27, 1946 at Fort Sheridan, Illinois. Jim Bob was one of the first three members to organize the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. He was a continuous member of the American Legion Post 49 for 74 years and was Post Commander for 50 years. He also was a member of the VFW and DAV. He was a member of Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Edward Mancel Moore and Lottie Bell Farmer Moore-Dorsey; three brothers, Don Moore, Gerald Moore, and Vic Moore; two sisters, Anna L. Sweeney and Gertrude Maloney.

Survivors include: his wife of 72 years, Janet Farmer Moore; two sons, Lonnie (Geraldine) Moore of Lebanon and Terry (JoAnne) Moore of Louisville; one daughter, Becky (Mike) Short of Lebanon; two sisters, Janet Faye Burton of Campbellsville and Joann Hamilton of New Albany, Indiana; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and six step-great- grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m, Thursday, Nov. 5, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in the Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Bro. Billy Compton and Bro. Steve Skaggs officiated.

Pallbearers were the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers were Tim Moore, Billy Moore, Daryl Moore, Doug Taylor, Keith Taylor, David England and Jim Sabo Jr.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4430 Hwy 289, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

