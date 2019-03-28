James Seth "Jim" Campbell Jr., 79, Campbellsville, passed away at 3:48 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 in Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by: parents, James Seth Campbell Sr. and Dolly Oda Bradshaw Campbell.
Survivors include: his wife, Vicky Campbell of Campbellsville; two daughters and one son, Laura Campbell of Fishers, Indiana, Ruth Campbell of Wendell, North Carolina, and James Seth "Jimmy" Campbell III of Campbellsville.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Beech Grove Baptist Church in Black Knat with burial in the church cemetery. Pastor Fabio Moriera and Phil Allan Bertram officiated.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Gideon Bibles or the music department at Campbellsville University and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, Campbellsville.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019