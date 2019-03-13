Death Notice

James Shively, age 70, of Campbellsville, died at 2:05 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Elizabethtown.

Shively, the son of the late Joseph Marion Shively and Mary Mathis Shively, was born August 15, 1948 in Jefferson County. He was a retired employee of General Electric after 35 years.

His first wife, Nannette Eldridge Shively, preceded him in death on July 19, 2012.

Survivors include: his wife, Banda Shively of Campbellsville; a son, James Earl Shively of Campbellsville; two stepsons and four stepdaughters: Michael Wise of Dayton, Jason Wise of Canmer, Jennifer (Jason) Dotson of Greensburg, Paula (Kevin) Gray of Clermont, Ohio, Jamie Wise of Campbellsville and Megan Wise of Lexington.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., March 13 at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Finley with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Donnie Coulter officiated.

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, Campbellsville, was in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close