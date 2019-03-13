James Shively, age 70, of Campbellsville, died at 2:05 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Elizabethtown.
Shively, the son of the late Joseph Marion Shively and Mary Mathis Shively, was born August 15, 1948 in Jefferson County. He was a retired employee of General Electric after 35 years.
His first wife, Nannette Eldridge Shively, preceded him in death on July 19, 2012.
Survivors include: his wife, Banda Shively of Campbellsville; a son, James Earl Shively of Campbellsville; two stepsons and four stepdaughters: Michael Wise of Dayton, Jason Wise of Canmer, Jennifer (Jason) Dotson of Greensburg, Paula (Kevin) Gray of Clermont, Ohio, Jamie Wise of Campbellsville and Megan Wise of Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., March 13 at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Finley with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Donnie Coulter officiated.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, Campbellsville, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019