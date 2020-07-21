James Terry Spalding, 75, of Marion County, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after an illness.

He was born on April 16, 1945. Spalding was a retired employee of the Lebanon Water Works (1963-2003) and was a former member of the Lebanon Fire Department. He had an unending love for his wife and family.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Adrian and Cordia Luckett Spalding; a son, Scott Spalding; and three brothers, Raphie, Lambert, and Donnie Spalding.

Survivors include: his wife, Brenda Lunsford Spalding; a daughter, Tammy Bradshaw of Louisville; a brother, Henry (Virginia) Spalding; four grandchildren, John Bradshaw, Benjamin Bradshaw, Mariah Kaye Fleming, and Tia Noel Davidson; two great-grandchildren, Avery Dean Bradshaw and Hensley Grace Bradshaw; and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services were held at noon Monday, July 20, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in St. Augustine Cemetery.

