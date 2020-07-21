1/1
James Terry Spalding
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Terry Spalding, 75, of Marion County, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after an illness.
He was born on April 16, 1945. Spalding was a retired employee of the Lebanon Water Works (1963-2003) and was a former member of the Lebanon Fire Department. He had an unending love for his wife and family.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Adrian and Cordia Luckett Spalding; a son, Scott Spalding; and three brothers, Raphie, Lambert, and Donnie Spalding.
Survivors include: his wife, Brenda Lunsford Spalding; a daughter, Tammy Bradshaw of Louisville; a brother, Henry (Virginia) Spalding; four grandchildren, John Bradshaw, Benjamin Bradshaw, Mariah Kaye Fleming, and Tia Noel Davidson; two great-grandchildren, Avery Dean Bradshaw and Hensley Grace Bradshaw; and a host of other friends and relatives.
Funeral services were held at noon Monday, July 20, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in St. Augustine Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-2197
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved