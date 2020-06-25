James Thomas
1929 - 2020
James Thomas, 91, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Springfield Nursing and Rehab in Springfield.
He was born May 13, 1929.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Edith Thomas in 2009.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

