James Thomas, 91, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Springfield Nursing and Rehab in Springfield.
He was born May 13, 1929.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Edith Thomas in 2009.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.