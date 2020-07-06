James Thomas "Jimmy" Coyle, 79, Loretto, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.
He was born May 1, 1941 in Casey County. He was a retired employee of Louisville Gas and Electric Company with 36 years of service. He liked being outdoors where he was always working, hunting, fishing and gardening.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Theresa West Coyle; his father, James Levi Harden Coyle; his mother, Pearlie Irene Hafley Coyle; one sister, Bertha Blakeman; and one brother, Paul Coyle.
Survivors include: one son, Terry Coyle (Brenda Nelson) of Loretto; one daughter, Patty Hardin (James) of Richmond; three grandchildren, Willie Hardin, Tiffany Hardin, and Tara Jane Coyle; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick. His son-in-law, Bro. James Hardin will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct. Ste 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.