James Timothy Greenwell, 55, passed away on May 2, 2020 after an illness.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and one brother, Jimmy Greenwell.
Survivors include: his wife, Linda Lou Greenwell; two daughters, Samantha (Billy) Tate and Jessica Greenwell, both of Lebanon; one son, Jeremy (Megan) Clark of Lebanon; one sister, Jean (Randy) Porter of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; and a special friend and caregiver, Marie Lear.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home to help cover the funeral cost.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 13, 2020