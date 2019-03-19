Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jimmie" Whitlock Sr.. View Sign

James "Jimmie" Whitlock Sr., 85, Campbellsville, passed away at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1934 in Marion County. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church in Campbellsville. Jimmie proudly served in the United States Marines as a 1st Lieutenant and Naval Aviator. After graduating with a business degree from the University of Kentucky, he returned to Marion County and served two two-year terms in District 29 as State Representative and one term as clerk of the House. He was instrumental in developing Community Trust Bank and was CEO for three decades. Jimmie was a 32nd degree Mason and supporter of the Kosair Shriners. He was a member of Campbellsville Country Club and an avid University of Kentucky sports fan. Jimmie will be remembered by his great sense of humor and low-key attitude, but most of all his love for family.

He was preceded in death by: his parents Hon. Robert Henry Whitlock and Carrie Mae Benningfield Whitlock; one sister, Marcella Long; and one brother, Robert Conway Whitlock.

Survivors include: his wife of 42 years, Carolyn Newton Whitlock of Campbellsville; three sons, James Whitlock Jr. and Stephen Whitlock, both of Lexington, and Vincent M. Whitlock of Chicago, Illinois; a daughter, Elizabeth T. Whitlock of Ligonier, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren and their mother, Delaney N. Whitlock, Haleigh R. Whitlock, and Alisa Beth McKinney-Whitlock; stepson, Grant Alan Cox and wife, Karli of Prospect; step-grandchildren, Austin Cox, Ashton Brooke Cox, Grant Alan Cox Jr. and Guthrie James Cox; three sisters, Almarine Hickey, Dolores Ann Whitlock, and Laura Etta Smith; one brother, Admiral (Ret. U. S. Navy) Robert Henry Whitlock Jr. and wife, Nancy of Dallas, Texas; special friend and caregiver, B.J. Perkins; and a host of friends and family.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. James A. Ewing for the excellent care and friendship provided to Jimmie throughout the years.

A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Saju Vadakumpadan officiated.

Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to Hosparus of Green River or Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, Campbellsville.

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019

