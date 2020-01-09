Jammie Nicole Smith, 35, Campbellsville, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1984, in Marion County.
Survivors include: her father and stepmother, Glenn Ray Smith and Debbie Smith of Bardstown; mother, Mona Lee Hall Smith of Campbellsville; two sons, Darrian I. Smith and Tristen L. Smith, both of Campbellsville; and brother, Nathan Ray Smith of Campbellsville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Dr. Jason Clark officiated.
Cremation followed the funeral services.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020