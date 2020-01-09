Jammie Nicole Smith (1984 - 2020)
Service Information
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-3187
Obituary
Jammie Nicole Smith, 35, Campbellsville, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1984, in Marion County.
Survivors include: her father and stepmother, Glenn Ray Smith and Debbie Smith of Bardstown; mother, Mona Lee Hall Smith of Campbellsville; two sons, Darrian I. Smith and Tristen L. Smith, both of Campbellsville; and brother, Nathan Ray Smith of Campbellsville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Dr. Jason Clark officiated.
Cremation followed the funeral services.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020
