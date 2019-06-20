Jane Audrey Luckett, 80, Mt. Washington, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.
She was born on April 20, 1939. Audrey served over 30 years in the nursing profession and finished her career at the Methodist Evangelical Hospital. She was a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She had an intense love of family, friends, animals, music, dancing, the holidays, and good times.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, William Forrest and Margaret Spalding Luckett; and siblings, Evelyn Schilling, Mary George Cody, Frances Marie Luckett, Cecilia Ballard, Betty Kanan, Spalding Luckett, and William F. Luckett Jr.
Survivors include: two brothers, Robert L. (Ursula) and Joseph (Arva) Luckett; a sister, Rita Demyan (Ed); brother-in-law, Mike Kanan; sister-in-law, Wahseka Luckett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Mt. Washington, followed by graveside services at St. Augustine Cemetery, Lebanon.
Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington.
Memorial gifts are suggested to her church or the Kentucky Humane Society.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 26, 2019