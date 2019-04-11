Jane Marie Clark, 88, Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1930 in Nelson County to the late Charles Roy and Mary Marie Newton. She loved having visitors, dancing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, James Robert "J.R." Clark; three sisters, Cecilia Mattingly, Margaret Hagan, and Louise Clark; and three brothers, Jack Newton, Roy Newton Jr. and Harold Newton.
Survivors include: nine children, Jim Clark, Kendall Clark (Paula), and Missy Clark, all of Greenbriar, Wanda Sims (Mark) of New Haven, Janice Burba (Mike) of Bardstown, Gary Clark (Theresa Ann), Neal Clark, Carol Mattingly (Kenny), and Rita Sims (Alan), all of Holy Cross; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Kurt Sims, Chad Burba, Gary Clark Jr., Derek Mattingly, Jared Mattingly, and Cody Clark.
Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Donella Grider, Valerie Cambron, Shanna Sims, Carrie Clark, Jill Edelen, Christy Boone, Brittany Ballard, and Cassie Clark.
Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is in charge of arrangements.
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019