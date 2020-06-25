Jane Marie Osborn Mudd, 88, died June 22, 2020 at Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Loretto.

She was born in Lebanon on July 21, 1931, to Anita Porter Osborn and William Osborn. Jane lived most of her life in Bardstown, where she was a member of the St. Joseph's Altar Society, St. Joseph's Parish, the Stephen Foster Music Club and numerous bridge and Scrabble clubs. She was the former developer and director of the St. Joseph Learning Center. This accomplishment gave her great satisfaction and reward and was surpassed only by her pride in her children and grandchildren. Jane was a remarkable woman in many ways. She left college to marry and start a family, but completed her bachelor's degree after her children were grown, and, at the age of 60, received her master's degree in education.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, William Osborn, Anita Porter Osborn Caldwell and James A Caldwell.

Survivors include: her children, Lenny Mudd (Helen Mudd), Angela Mudd (Clyde Simmons), Rob Mudd (Kate Waller), Sharon Mudd (Tom Balinski), Sheila Poore (Phil Poore), and Mary Bernadette Mudd; her ex-husband, Leonard Mudd, with whom she has maintained a friendship for more than 70 years; her grandchildren, Stephen Mudd, Kristi Dunn, Kimberly Mudd-Fegett, Kate Mudd Broaddus, Colin Simmons, Sarah Litke, Will Daniel Mudd Simmons, Benjamin A. Mudd, Nicholas A. Mudd, Isaac Porter Mudd Balinski, Holly Poore, and Jennifer Mudd-Walker; great-grandchildren, Elliot Keeling, Zander Keeling, Cole Fegett, Callie Simmons, William Litke, and Catherine Litke.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, in the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown, with a private burial at St. Augustine Cemetery, Lebanon. Rev. Bill Hammer and Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loretto Motherhouse, Nerinx, KY, or the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown, KY.

We are deeply grateful for the compassionate, unwavering care that our mother received from the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary.

Barlow Funeral Home, Bardstown, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store