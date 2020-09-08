Janet Wiley Chesnut was welcomed into heaven Aug. 30, 2020, after a long journey with dementia.

She was born Aug. 7, 1946 in Thetford, Vermont. She was a graduate of Thetford Academy in Vermont. Janet had been a lifelong truck driver for 50 years, she would always say, "If you got it a truck driver brought it." Janet was quick to laugh and be sarcastic. We will miss her witt and her harmonica.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Howard and Olive Ackerson Wiley.

Survivors include: husband, Aubrey E. Chesnut III of Mt. Vernon; daughters, Marjorie (Roger) Becker of Mt. Sterling, Shelia Allen of Corbin, and May (Brian) Jordan of Lebanon; sons, Dean (April) Shatney of Flordia and Frankie Caldwell of Mt. Vernon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Janet chose cremation. A private memorial service was held Sept. 5 with family only in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Special thanks to Cedars of Lebanon and Lebanon Senior Center for making her journey enjoyable.

This is where Janet would tell us, "Remember don't take any wooden nickels and take love with you."



