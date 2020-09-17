Janice Vivian Thompson Richards, 78, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 10, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born July 23, 1942 on the family farm in Lebanon. She was the daughter of the late James Vivian and Emma Marie Smith Thompson. Janice was a loving mother, wife, sister, friend, supporter, comforter, listener, peacemaker and forever faithful and true. She devoted her life to her home and family. Anyone who ever met her, loved her.

Survivors include: her husband, James Donald; sons, Steven and Danny; daughter Dee Dee Russell and her husband, Mike, all of Lebanon; her sister, Diane Thompson of Frankfort; two grandchildren, Chris and Shaun Russell; and four special great-grandchildren, Taylor, Rylan, Bayleigh, and Piper, who always put a smile on her face; and her canine niece, Marla.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Fresenius Dialysis of Lebanon for their care and kindness.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Richards, Jude Hagan, Terry Hayden Jr., Danny Smith, Sammy Smith, and Chris Russell.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

