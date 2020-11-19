Janie Pauline Helm Mouser, 95, Lebanon, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in the Penick region of Marion County on Aug. 25, 1925 to Wesley and Mattie Aldridge Helm. The family later moved to Popes Creek where she attended Bethel Union Presbyterian Church.

On Sept. 24, 1945 she united in marriage with John Will Mouser upon his return from service in World War II. She faithfully wrote letters to him daily during his three years of deployment. Children Benita Carrol and John Milton were born to their marriage.

Pauline united with Stewart's Creek Baptist Church in 1950 and served as needed in multiple roles as Sunday school teacher, choir member, Vacation Bible School teacher, robe maker, and food preparer to name a few.

She was a retired employee of Marion County Board of Education where she served as a lunchroom lady at Marion County High School and was fondly known as Mamaw Mouser to many students.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, J.W. Mouser; her parents, Allen and Mattie Helm; sister, Elnora Mays; and brothers, Harvey and Paul Helm.

Survivors include: her sister, Julia Whitehouse of Louisville; daughter, Carrol Nally and her son, John (Sheila) Mouser of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Christie (Chuck) Minor, Tammy Mouser, Wendy (Donnie) Brockman, Robert (Sabrina) Mouser, and Wes Mouser; 10 great-grandchildren, Coral, Zach, Ezra, Kristen, Isaiah, Isabella, Donovan, Riley, Jocelyn, and Skylar; two step-great-grandchildren, Haley and Bradley; four great-great-grandchildren, Kayden, Alton, Avah, and Lyla; and one step-great-great-grandson, Braxton.

She was loved by her family and two special ladies who assisted with her caregiving, Ann Boswell and Melissa Abell.

Funeral services were held Nov. 18 at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery. Rev. Dan Durham, pastor of Stewart's Creek Baptist Church, officiated.

Pallbearers were her grandsons and great-grandsons.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store