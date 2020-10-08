Jean Myrick, of Washington State, a native of Seoul Korea, was reunited with the love of her life on Oct 4, 2020. Her beloved husband of 47 years, James Ralph Myrick, died in 2003. Jean spent the last 17 years talking about how much she looked forward to seeing him again.

Jean lived a long happy life and died peacefully in Fort Knox with her daughter, Connie Ann Colvin at her side. Connie is married to Frankie Colvin, formerly of Phillipsburg. Connie is the only child of Jean and James.

Jean was a beloved grandma to three grandchildren, Oakley, Luke and Easton Colvin.

She made sacrifices all her life as a caring mother and wife to a career soldier.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, James, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in Lebanon National Cemetery in Lebanon.



