Jean Riley, 80, passed away on April 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Albert and Catherine Childers Smothers; two sons, Sammy Wright and Len Riley; one son-in law, Kenny Rawlings; and two brothers, James Russell Smothers and Harold Smothers.
Survivors include: three daughters, Joyce Rawlings of Lebanon, Jeanne Lawson, and Cathy (William) Johnson, both of Campbellsville; two sons, Jimmy Wright of Lebanon and Tommy (Kathy) Smith of Campbellsville; daughter-in-law, Connie Wright of Lebanon; two brothers, Leon (Molly) Smothers of Morehead and Jerry (Marilyn) Smothers of Lexington; 18 grandchildren, Ken Rawlings, Jamie Rawlings, Nita Brady, Sammy Joe Wright, Jason Wright, Geri Hanlon, Jackie Wright, Kelly Smith, Joe Riley, Evan Riley, Lucas Riley, all of Lebanon, J.I. Wright of Lexington, Jennifer Lawson of Springfield, Amanda Lawson, B.J Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Brian Johnson, and Randy Smith, all of Campbellsville; 25 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
A private service was held 4 p.m. April 4, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial Hayesville Cemetery. David Railey officiated.
Pallbearers were grandsons, Sammy Joe Wright, Joseph Johnson, Brian Johnson, J.I. Wright, Randy Smith, Joe Riley, Evan Riley, and Lucas Riley.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020