Jeffrey Robert Spalding, 52, Louisville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with his family and loved ones by his side.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1967, to Henry and Virginia Spalding. Jeff enjoyed his days participating in activities at St. Mary's Center since 1995 and Apple Patch since 2015. Jeff loved everyone and was loved by everyone in return.
Survivors include: his parents, Henry and Virginia Spalding; sisters, Lisa Spalding Sherman and Marsha Thomas (Kevin); three nieces; one great-niece; six great-nephews; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his many caregivers.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, with burial service at 2 p.m. at St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at Ratterman Brothers - East Funeral Home at 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, medical staff and support staff that has assisted Jeff over the years.
Expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Pillar (formally Apple Patch Center) 7408 Highway 329 Crestwood, KY, 40014 or the St. Mary Center, 14207 Aiken Road, Louisville, KY, 40245 in lieu of flowers.
Pallbearers are Kevin Thomas, Marc Veeneman, Shawn Holbert, Mike Spalding, Zack Spalding, and Rafe Spalding.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019