Jennifer Paige Mayo Crowe, 53, Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1966 in Winchester. She retired from Sansbury Infirmary, grew up in Lebanon, and a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Frank Mayo and Jenny Mayo Deep.
Survivors include: her husband, Mark Crowe of Bardstown; three daughters, Nicole Thompson (Josh), Natalie Calvert (Scotty), and Madison Crowe, all of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Lance Thompson, Evan Thompson, and O'Malley Calvert; three brothers, Chris Mayo of Bardstown, Tim Mayo (Mindy), and Dennis Mayo, both of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews; and a great-niece, Lila.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Barlow Funeral Home, Bardstown, with burial in St. Dominick Cemetery. Dr. Matt Hubbard will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, and Friday at 12:30 p.m. till 1:30 p.m. at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Jennifer Crowe Fund in care of her husband, Mark.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 3, 2020