Jerry Milton Varney, 66, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1952 in West Virginia. Varney was a Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Bob Varney and Flo Varney; and sister, Sue Smith.
Survivors include: his wife, Diane Richerson Varney of Lebanon; son, Douglas Kyle (Tracy) Varney of Lebanon; daughter, Marie (Todd) Marksbury of Bardstown; brother, Steve Varney of Louisville; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon.
The family requested cremation following the funeral services.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019