Jerry Richards
1942 - 2020
Jerry Richards, 78, West Point, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
He was born on May 2, 1942 in Illinois to the late Stanley Richards and Mary Richards-Stubbs. He owned Jerry's Liquor in West Point for 42 years. He owned thoroughbred horses and enjoyed going to horse races. Jerry loved and cared very deeply about his grandson.    
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by: his son, Stanley Jerome Jr.; siblings, Joseph Ronald Richards, Catherine Ann Hayden and Sandra June Stubbs.
Left to cherish his memory: his grandson, Ethan Montgomery; siblings, Donald Richards, Jim (Carolyn) Richards, Johnny (LaMara) Richards, Cindy Stubbs, Barbara (Mark) Dodson, Susie O'Brian, and Lisa (Gene) Lilly.
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Charles Church with burial in the church cemetery in St. Mary's. 
Visitation will be from 4-8:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
