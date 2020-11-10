Jerry Sapp, 81, Finley, son of the late Herbert L. and Naomi (Benningfield) Sapp, was surrounded by his family when he passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1939. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Sapp was a rural letter carrier and served the people and businesses of Taylor and Marion Counties over 45 years. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt (especially squirrels), and was passionate about leaving nature better than he found it. The solidity of his genuine heart and honest spirit is evidenced in those he leaves behind.

He was also preceded in death by: a daughter, Mary Joanna Sapp; and nine siblings. Aileen, Glendale, Keith, Donald, Francis, Phillip, Nancy, Roger, and Junior.

He leaves to carry his legacy: his wife, Laverne (Mills) Sapp of Finley; four children, Nolan Sapp and wife, June, of Florida, Mickey Sapp and wife, Michelle, of Campbellsville, Mark Sapp and wife, Misti, of Campbellsville, and Dr. Felicia Sapp and husband, Barry Beach, of California; two siblings, Freddy Sapp and wife, Margaret, of London, and Sondra Vick and husband, Scott, of Marion County; 10 grandchildren, Darrell, Christopher, Daley, Mason, Alexandra, Brittany, Kristi, Shelbi, Shayli, and Jackson; five great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

There was a private funeral service on Monday, Nov. 2, with interment in Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in the form of donations of St Jude's Research Hospital or the Nature Conservancy of Kentucky. Those can be made in person at L.R. Petty Funeral Home, Campbellsville, who was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store